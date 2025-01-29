イーロン・マスク氏が所有するSNSプラットフォームのX(旧Twitter)が、クレジットカードネットワークのVisaが提供するデジタルウォレット「X Money」とP2P(ピアツーピア)決済サービスの立ち上げを発表しました。

Xのリンダ・ヤッカリーノCEOによれば、「XのユーザーはVisa Directを介して銀行口座からX Moneyのデジタルウォレットの間で資金を移動でき、デビットカードにリンクしてP2P決済を行えるようになります」と発表しました。



Visaは「私たちは、X Moneyの立ち上げにおいてX Moneyと提携できることをうれしく思います。Visa Directにより、アメリカのX Moneyユーザーはデビットカードを使ってリアルタイムに資金を入金したり送金したりできるようになります」と述べています。



SNSプラットフォームであるXを金融機能搭載のスーパーアプリに発展させるというアイデアは、マスク氏がTwitterを買収した直後の2022年から提案しており、2023年12月にはサウスダコタ州など複数の州において、送金サービスを行う事業者のライセンスを取得していることが報じられていました。

X(旧Twitter)が金融プラットフォーム化に向けて送金サービスのライセンスを複数の州で取得 - GIGAZINE



また、すでに決済サービス対応の完全子会社であるX Paymentsが設立されており、専用のウェブサイトも設立されています。これによれば、Xは記事作成時点でアメリカの41州でライセンスを取得しており、金融犯罪取締ネットワーク(FinCEN)にも登録済みとなっています。

さらに、2025年になってからすでに、アプリ研究者によってX Moneyに関連するコードの痕跡が複数回発見されていました。



ヤッカリーノCEOはX Moneyの正式リリースは「2025年中」と述べていますが、経済ニュースメディアのCNBCに事情を知る人物が語ったところによると、X Moneyは2025年第1四半期(1月〜3月)に提供される予定で、Visa以外にも多くの金融パートナーとの契約が締結される可能性もあるとのことです。