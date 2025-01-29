X(旧Twitter)がVisaと提携して金融決済サービス「X Money」を提供すると発表
イーロン・マスク氏が所有するSNSプラットフォームのX(旧Twitter)が、クレジットカードネットワークのVisaが提供するデジタルウォレット「X Money」とP2P(ピアツーピア)決済サービスの立ち上げを発表しました。
Elon Musk’s X partners with Visa to offer digital wallet
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/28/elon-musk-x-visa-digital-wallet.html
https://techcrunch.com/2025/01/28/x-announces-a-partnership-with-visa-for-to-power-x-moneys-wallet/
Xのリンダ・ヤッカリーノCEOによれば、「XのユーザーはVisa Directを介して銀行口座からX Moneyのデジタルウォレットの間で資金を移動でき、デビットカードにリンクしてP2P決済を行えるようになります」と発表しました。
Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year.
????Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct
???? Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments
???? Option to instantly…— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025
Visaは「私たちは、X Moneyの立ち上げにおいてX Moneyと提携できることをうれしく思います。Visa Directにより、アメリカのX Moneyユーザーはデビットカードを使ってリアルタイムに資金を入金したり送金したりできるようになります」と述べています。
We’re excited to partner with @XMoney on the launch of X Money Account.
Visa Direct will make it possible for US X Money Account users to fund and transfer money in real-time with their debit card. https://t.co/h1t0ofX9NE— Visa (@Visa) January 28, 2025
SNSプラットフォームであるXを金融機能搭載のスーパーアプリに発展させるというアイデアは、マスク氏がTwitterを買収した直後の2022年から提案しており、2023年12月にはサウスダコタ州など複数の州において、送金サービスを行う事業者のライセンスを取得していることが報じられていました。
X(旧Twitter)が金融プラットフォーム化に向けて送金サービスのライセンスを複数の州で取得 - GIGAZINE
また、すでに決済サービス対応の完全子会社であるX Paymentsが設立されており、専用のウェブサイトも設立されています。これによれば、Xは記事作成時点でアメリカの41州でライセンスを取得しており、金融犯罪取締ネットワーク(FinCEN)にも登録済みとなっています。
さらに、2025年になってからすでに、アプリ研究者によってX Moneyに関連するコードの痕跡が複数回発見されていました。
Let's see what X Money really is!
At first, it won't be available in all US states!
You'll have a wallet in your X account where you can deposit or withdraw money from it!
You'll be able to connect your bank accounts.
Then you can use it to transfer money to other users! pic.twitter.com/GPSqrooEIm— Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 23, 2025
ヤッカリーノCEOはX Moneyの正式リリースは「2025年中」と述べていますが、経済ニュースメディアのCNBCに事情を知る人物が語ったところによると、X Moneyは2025年第1四半期(1月〜3月)に提供される予定で、Visa以外にも多くの金融パートナーとの契約が締結される可能性もあるとのことです。