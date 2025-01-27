¥É¥¸¥ã¡¼¥¹¤Î»³ËÜÍ³¿­Åê¼ê¤¬27Æü¤Ë¼«¿È¤ÎInstagram¤Ç¥ª¥Õ¤ËÄ©Àï¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ºò¥·¡¼¥º¥ó¥á¥¸¥ã¡¼Ä©Àï¤Ç¥É¥¸¥ã¡¼¥¹¤Ë°ÜÀÒ¤·¤¿»³ËÜÅê¼ê¡£ÅÓÃæ¡¢¥±¥¬¤ÇÎ¥Ã¦¤òÍ¾µ·¤Ê¤¯¤µ¤ì¤ë¤â¡¢9·î¤ËÉüµ¢¡¢¥ï¡¼¥ë¥É¥·¥ê¡¼¥ºÀ©ÇÆ¤òÃ£À®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥ª¥Õ¤ÏÆüËÜ¤ËÌá¤ê¡¢¥í¥Ã¥Æ¤Îß·ÅÄ·½Í¤Åê¼ê¤ÈÃæÆü¤Î¹â¶¶¹¨ÅÍÅê¼ê¤È¼«¼ç¥È¥ì¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Instagram¤Ç¤ÏÆ°²è¤È¼Ì¿¿¤òÊ£¿ô¸ø³«¡£Æ°²è¤Ë¤ÏÅêµåÎý½¬¤È±óÅêÎý½¬¤ÎÍÍ»Ò¤¬¼ý¤á¤é¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¼Ì¿¿¤Ë¤Ï¶¦¤ËÎý½¬¤·¤¿¹â¶¶Åê¼ê¤«¤é¸ª¤òÁÈ¤Þ¤ì¤Ê¤¬¤é¤â»³ËÜÅê¼ê¤Ï¤Ê¤¼¤«¹â¶¶Åê¼ê¤Î¾åÃå¤Î¶ß¸µ¤ò¤Ä¤«¤ó¤Ç»ý¤Á¾å¤²¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¥Ý¡¼¥º¤òÈäÏª¡£3¿Í¤È¤âËþÌÌ¤Î¾Ð¤ß¤Ç¥ê¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¤·¤ÆÎý½¬¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤¿ÍÍ»Ò¤¬¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤µ¤é¤ËÆ«·ÝÂÎ¸³¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëÍÍ»Ò¤âÅê¹Æ¡£¿¿·õ¤ÊÉ½¾ð¤ÈÁ¡ºÙ¤Ê¼ê¤Ä¤­¤ÇÂç»®¤È¤ªÃãÏÒ¤òºî¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£»³ËÜÅê¼ê¤ÏÆ«·Ý¤Ç±ø¤ì¤¿¼ê¤Î¤Þ¤Þ¥Ô¡¼¥¹¥µ¥¤¥ó¤â¸«¤»¡¢ËþÂ­¤½¤¦¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¢¦»³ËÜÍ³¿­¥³¥á¥ó¥ÈÁ´Ê¸

LA¤Î²ÐºÒ¤ÇÈï³²¤ò¼õ¤±¤é¤ì¤¿Êý¡¹¤Ë¿´¤è¤ê¤ª¸«Éñ¤¤¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£°ìÆü¤âÁá¤¤Éü¶½¤òµ§¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¼«¼ç¥È¥ì¤Ï¡¢ß·ÅÄ·½Í¤Áª¼ê¡¢¹â¶¶¹¨ÅÍÁª¼ê¤È¤ª¸ß¤¤¹â¤á¹ç¤¤¤Ê¤¬¤éÎý½¬¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡ªÃÏ¸µ¤Ë¤âµ¢¾Ê¤·¤Æ¡¢åºÎï¤ÊÀ±¶õ¤ÈÈ÷Á°¾Æ¤âºî¤Ã¤Æ½¼¼Â¤·¤¿¥ª¥Õ¥·¡¼¥º¥ó¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

º£Ç¯¤â¥É¥¸¥ã¡¼¥¹¤Î°ì°÷¤È¤·¤Æ¥Á¡¼¥à¤Ë¹×¸¥¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë´èÄ¥¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡ª±þ±çµ¹¤·¤¯¤ª´ê¤¤¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡ª

My heartfelt condolences to those affected by the fires in LA. I pray for the speedy recovery and restoration to all those affected.

During my private training back home in Japan, I was able to practice alongside other amazing baseball players like Keisuke Sawada and Hiroto Takahashi! I also had time to go back to my hometown of Bizen. I enjoyed the beautiful starry night skies, and even made some Bizen's famous pottery, Bizen ware. This was a great offseason for self-reflection and to reconnect with family and friends.

I will continue to do my best as a member of the LA Dodgers this year! Thank you for everyones continued support! Lets Go Dodgers!