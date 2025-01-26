LAの山火事が影響し欠席も…ビデオメッセージ

ドジャースの大谷翔平投手は25日（日本時間26日）、全米野球記者協会ニューヨーク支部が主催する夕食会に欠席したが、ビデオメッセージを送った。約2分40秒にわたるメッセージでは、家族やドジャース関係者、代理人などへの感謝を全て英語で伝えた。

大谷のメッセージ全文、日本語訳は以下の通り。

「Good evening, everyone.

皆さん、こんばんは。

I’m sorry I could not attend this year’s BBWAA awards dinner. Given the recent devasting fires in Los Angeles that affected us all it made it very difficult for so many reasons for me and my family to attend.

今年度のBBWAAの夕食会に参加できず、申し訳ございません。直近ロサンゼルスで壊滅的な火災が発生してしまったことで、私たち全員に影響を及ぼしてしまい、様々な理由で私と家族が出席することがとても困難になってしまいました。

My thoughts and prayers go out to:

All those families who lost their homes and loved ones

All of those affected by the fires

AND all the animals displaced or lost

自宅や最愛の人を失ってしまったすべての家族、火災の影響を受けたすべての人、そして居場所をなくしたり、失ってしまったすべての動物に、僕の想いと祈りを捧げます。

The recent fires really hit the heart of Los Angeles, and we are all trying to participate small or big to help in any way we can.

直近に発生した複数の火災は、ロサンゼルス中心部に大きな打撃を与えました。しかし、できることの大小関係なく、僕たち全員が（復興活動に）参加しようとしています。

I would like to Thank the BBWAA for this special NL MVP award.

ナ・リーグMVP（を祝う）特別な表彰式を用意してくださったBBWAA（全米野球記者協会）の皆様に感謝を申し上げます。

This year was a very Special year in so many ways and there are a lot of people to Thank.

今年は本当に色々な意味で特別な1年でした。そして、多くの人に感謝を申し上げたいと思います。

I would like to start off by thanking the ENTIRE Los Angeles Dodgers organization for the opportunity they gave me to play for this historical franchise.

この歴史的球団でプレーするための機会を与えてくださったドジャースの組織全体に、まずは感謝の気持ちを述べたいと思います

Thank you to all the owners led by Mark Walter ,to the entire front office especially Stan Kasten, Lon Rosen, Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes.

マーク・ウォルター率いるすべてのオーナー、フロントの全員、特にスタン・カステンCEO、ロン・ローゼン副社長兼最高マーケティング責任者、アンドリュー・フリードマン編成本部長、ブランドン・ゴームズGMに感謝を申し上げます。

To all my teammates and coaching staff. Trainers, strength coaches, clubbies and all the behind the scenes staff for helping and encouraging me throughout the year, and lastly to the fans , I felt your support every day. Also, a special shout out to Will Ireton.

チームメート、コーチングスタッフの全員。トレーナー陣、トレーニングコーチ、仲間（チームメート）、裏方の皆さんは1年を通じて僕を助け、励まし続けてくれました。そして、最後にファンの皆様へ。毎日サポートを感じていました。そして、ウィル・アイアトン通訳には大きな感謝の気持ちを伝えたいです。

To my support group:

Starting with my Agent Nez Balelo.Thank you for all you do

CAA Sports , Matt, Julia, Carly. Thank you

そして僕のサポート・グループへ：

まず始めに僕の代理人のネズ・バレロには、CAAスポーツで（対応してくださる）すべてのことに感謝を申し上げます。マット、ジュリア、カーリーにもありがとうとお伝えします。

To my Beautiful wife , thank you for always being there for me, and to my family and friends for their support.

美しい奥さんへ、いつもそばにいてくれてありがとう。そして、支えてくれている家族や友人たちにも感謝します。

Lastly, I wanted to dedicate this award to the entire City of Los Angeles, to all the first responders , firefighters and to all of the Fire Departments for their heroic efforts to combat these fires in Los Angeles.

Stay strong and United , we will get through this.

そして、最後にこの賞をロサンゼルス市全域に捧げたいと思います。（山火事で）初期対応してくださったすべての皆様、消防士、そしてロサンゼルスで発生した複数の火事に英雄的な奮闘をする消防署の皆様に捧げたいです。強くあり続け、団結しましょう。私たちなら乗り越えることができます。

Thank you

ありがとう」（Full-Count編集部）