【SDGs】水流によって生態系豊かな自然を取り戻す
自然の水域が持つ浄化能力を活用し、川や湖の水質を改善する技術を開発した中村 光さん。温暖化の影響で大量発生したアオコは、腐敗臭の原因にもなる。そこで、この発生を抑制するため、水中で水流を起こし、水を循環させ酸素を増やすことで、生態系豊かな水質の改善へとつなげています。世界の水域で起こる社会問題の解決にこの技術を応用し、子どもたちが安心して過ごせる自然環境を取り戻したいと語る中村さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Hikaru Nakamura has developed a technology that utilizes the purification abilities of natural bodies of water to improve the water quality of rivers and lakes. The mass proliferation of blue-green algae caused by global warming sometimes causes a putrid odor. To prevent this from happening, a current is created in the water, circulating the water and increasing the amount of oxygen in it, leading to improved water quality and a rich ecosystem. Mr. Nakamura says he wants to apply this technology to solve social problems that occur around bodies of water and restore the natural environment so children can live in safety. What kind of future does he envision?