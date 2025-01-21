【リアルタイムストラテジーフェス】期間：1月28日3時まで

Steamにて、ストラテジーゲームがお買い得となる「リアルタイムストラテジーフェス」が開催されている。期間は1月28日3時まで。

「リアルタイムストラテジーフェス」では、戦略を楽しめるゲームが期間限定の特別価格で登場。「Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition」、「Hearts of Iron IV」、「They Are Billions」などが割引の対象商品にラインナップされている。

なお、タイトルによってセール期間が異なる場合もあるため、購入の際は商品ページにて割引価格が適用されているかどうかなどを確認してほしい。

□Steam「リアルタイムストラテジーフェス」のページ

セール対象商品

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

価格：4,290円 → 2,145円（50%OFF）

Hearts of Iron IV

価格：6,990円 → 2,097円（70%OFF）

They Are Billions

価格：2,990円 → 2,093円（30%OFF）

