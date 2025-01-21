Windows 11に導入予定の新機能、「管理者保護」とは?
Microsoftは1月16日(米国時間)、「Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27774 (Canary Channel)｜Windows Insider Blog」において、Windows 11に導入を予定している「管理者保護(Administrator protection)」の設定方法と強化の内容について伝えた。
「管理者保護」機能は「Windows Insider Program」のカナリアチャネル(ビルド後、最速でリリースされるテスト版)に導入されている。Windows Insider Programの登録ユーザーは、カナリアチャネルのWindows 11 Insider Previewビルド27774をインストールすることで、機能のテストに参加できる。
Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27774 (Canary Channel)｜Windows Insider Blog
.
「管理者保護」機能は「Windows Insider Program」のカナリアチャネル(ビルド後、最速でリリースされるテスト版)に導入されている。Windows Insider Programの登録ユーザーは、カナリアチャネルのWindows 11 Insider Previewビルド27774をインストールすることで、機能のテストに参加できる。
Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27774 (Canary Channel)｜Windows Insider Blog
.