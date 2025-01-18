【SDGs】規格外の野菜が生む 生産者と消費者の笑顔
規格外の野菜を全国の生産者から集めてフードロスの削減に取り組む平井康之さん。米国の企業が、規格外の野菜や果物を定額サービスで消費者に提供していることを知り、日本でもできないかと起業。これまで市場で売るには大きさなどが規格に合わず廃棄していた野菜を、通常より3割ほど安い価格で、消費者にサブスクで提供。今後は、廃棄される野菜などをエネルギー資源に変えるシステムを開発したいと語る平井さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yoshiyuki Hirai works to reduce food waste by collecting imperfect produce from growers across the country. After learning that an American company was offering imperfect produce to consumers as a flat-rate service, he started a similar business model to see if it could be done in Japan as well. Vegetables previously discarded because they were not up to standard to sell at the market are now offered to consumers on a subscription basis at a price about 30％ lower than normal. In the future, Mr. Hirai says he wants to develop a system that turns discarded vegetables and other such materials into an energy resource. What kind of future does he envision?