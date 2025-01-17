香港ディズニーランドホテル“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration 2025 グリーティング

香港ディズニーランド・リゾートでは、“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration（“奇妙年年”旧正月）イベントを2025年1月17日から2月16日まで開催！

香港ディズニーランドホテルでは、青い旧正月コスチュームの「ミッキーマウス」がキャラクターグリーティングに登場しています☆

 

香港ディズニーランドホテル“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration 2025 グリーティング

 

 

香港ディズニーランド・リゾートでは、旧正月期間“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration（“奇妙年年”）イベントを開催！

イベントのテーマは “Chinese New Year is just better together!”

お気に入りのディズニーの仲間たちと一緒にリゾートに集まり、蛇年の最高のスタートを切ることができます☆

香港ディズニーランドホテルでも、旧正月のコスチュームの「ミッキーマウス」がグリーティングに登場。

 

 

青い旧正月のコスチューム。

白いマフラーと黄色いパンツ姿も鮮やかです☆

 

青い旧正月コスチューム！香港ディズニーランドホテル“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration 2025 グリーティングの紹介でした。

