イーロン・マスク氏率いる航空宇宙企業のSpaceXが、宇宙船「スターシップ」の7回目の試験飛行を行いました。1段目のブースター部分であるスーパーヘビーは発射台への帰還に成功しましたが、2段目のスターシップは宇宙空間到達後に通信が途絶え、分解しました。

Starship's Seventh Flight Test - SpaceX

https://www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=starship-flight-7



Xでは試験飛行のライブ放送が行われました。





スターシップの発射の様子。1段目のスーパーヘビーは第5回の試験飛行で帰還したものを再利用しているとのこと。





打ち上げから2分40秒後、1段目と2段目が分離。1段目のスーパーヘビーはここから反転して発射台へ戻ります。





打ち上げから6分55秒後、スーパーヘビーが発射台へ帰ってきました。第5回の試験飛行の時と同様、発射台のキャッチ機構「Mechazilla」を使用して無事スーパーヘビーの帰還に成功しています。





2段目のスターシップが宇宙空間に到達後、ペイロード展開試験などが行われる予定でしたが、公式より「予期せぬ急速な分解」が発生したことが発表されました。





分解したスターシップの破片が大気圏に再突入する様子が各地で撮影されています。

Space debris seen from cruise ship 1-16-25 - YouTube

















スターシップの残骸を避けるため、付近を航行していた飛行機は進路の変更を余儀なくされました。





マスク氏はXで「船のエンジンの防火壁付近の空洞で酸素・燃料の漏れがあった可能性が高い」と現状で判明している内容を共有しつつ、「今のところ次回の打ち上げを来月以降に延期する必要はなさそうだ」と次回の試験飛行に意欲的な態度を明らかにしました。