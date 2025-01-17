香港ディズニーランド・リゾートでは、“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration（“奇妙年年”旧正月）イベントを2025年1月17日から2月16日まで開催！

香港ディズニーランド・リゾート“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration 2025｢Mickey and Friends Year of the Snake Processional｣

公演場所：メインストリートUSA

公演期間：2025年1月17日から2月16日

香港ディズニーランド・リゾートでは、旧正月期間“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration（“奇妙年年”）イベントを開催！

イベントのテーマは “Chinese New Year is just better together!”

お気に入りのディズニーの仲間たちと一緒にリゾートに集まり、蛇年の最高のスタートを切ることができます☆

新しいパレード『Mickey and Friends Year of the Snake Processional』を公演。

まずは「ミッキーマウス」がパレードを引き連れて登場！

続いて、福の神｢グーフィー｣が中国の旧正月の伝統に新たな風を吹き込みます。

「プルート」

｢チップ｣

｢デール｣も伝統的なお祭り衣装を着て登場☆

他にも、ディズニー映画『ムーラン』の主人公｢ムーラン｣もパレードに登場します。

オリジナルソング「Magic is Here(マジック・イズ・ヒア)」がメインストリートUSAに響き渡りパレードです☆

巳年限定のパレード、｢Mickey and Friends Year of the Snake Processional｣の紹介でした。

取材協力：香港ディズニーランド・リゾート

https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/ja/

