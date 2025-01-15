【PS Store「2,000円以下セール」】実施期間：1月29日まで

PS Storeにて、「2,000円以下セール」が1月15日から開始した。実施期間は1月29日まで。

今回のセールでは「Diablo III: Eternal Collection」の他、「ゴーストリコン ブレイクポイント スタンダードエディション」、同「YEAR 1 PASS」、「デビル メイ クライ HDコレクション ＆ 4SE バンドル」などを2,000円以下で販売している。通常2,000円以下のタイトルも特集されており、安価に買える傑作を探すチャンスだ。

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

ゴーストリコン ブレイクポイント

デビル メイ クライ HDコレクション ＆ 4SE バンドル

(C) 2014 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. Diablo, Reaper of Souls, Ultimate Evil Edition, Blizzard, and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the properties of their respective owners.

(C) 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment All Rights Reserved./ Tom Clancy's. Ghost Recon. the Soldier Icon. Ubisoft. and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

(C)CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

ILLUSTRATIONS：Kazuma Kaneko/ATLUS