【1月のお買い得セール】期間：1月29日まで※タイトルによって期間が異なる場合がある

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PSストアにて「1月のお買い得セール」を実施している。期間は1月29日まで。

本セールではプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4のダウンロードソフトが通常よりもお買い得価格で購入可能。対象商品には「SILENT HILL 2 デラックスエディション」や「十三機兵防衛圏 ウェルカムバリューパック」、「グランツーリスモ7 25周年アニバーサリーデジタルデラックスエディション」などがラインナップされている。

なお、一部タイトルにはセール期間が異なる場合がある。購入の際は商品ページにてセール価格となっているかなどを確認してほしい。

セール対象商品（一部）

SILENT HILL 2 デラックスエディション

価格：9,790円 → 7,832円（20%OFF）

十三機兵防衛圏 ウェルカムバリューパック

価格：7,678円 → 3,839円（50%OFF）

グランツーリスモ7 25周年アニバーサリーデジタルデラックスエディション

価格：10,890円 → 6,534円（40%OFF）

(C)2025 Konami Digital Entertainment

(C)ATLUS (C)SEGA All rights reserved.

Gran Turismo(R) 7 (C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.