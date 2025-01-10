OSSが抱えるセキュリティの「難しさ」とは
Techstrong Groupは1月8日(米国時間)、セキュリティブログ「Security Boulevard」の記事「Census III study spotlights ongoing open-source software security challenges - Security Boulevard」において、フリーオープンソースソフトウェア(FOSS: Free and Open Source Software)のセキュリティ課題について洞察を伝えた。
これはThe Linux Foundationとハーバード大学のイノベーション科学研究所が共同で実施した「Census III of Free and Open Source Software - Application Libraries」のレポートについて分析したもので、その概要を伝えている(参考：「Census III of Free and Open Source Software」)。
