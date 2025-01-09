石橋英子、歌のニュー・アルバム『Antigone』リリース決定
石橋英子が、2025年3月28日にDrag Cityより歌のニュー・アルバム『Antigone』をリリースすることを発表。1月8日に第一弾シングル「Coma」を配信開始する。
アルバムは前回の歌のアルバムに引き続きJim ORourkeとの共同プロデュース、ORourke氏の他に山本達久、Marty Holoubek、ermhoi、松丸契、Joe Talia、Kalle Mobergが参加している。カバー写真は水谷太郎。スリーブ写真は草野庸子も提供している。
Drag CityからはLPと配信のみのリリース。日本盤はCDのみで主にライブ会場などで販売される。CDは阿部周平デザインの英子ロゴスタンプと濱口竜介監督のライナーノーツ入り。
また、2025年3月14日には恵比寿リキッドルームにてバンド編成によるリリースワンマンライブが決定。当日は特別にLPと日本盤CDの先行販売が行われる。
＜リリース情報＞
Eiko Ishibashi
『Antigone』
2025年3月28日リリース
https://lnk.to/antigone
=収録曲=
1. October
2. Coma
3. Trial
4. Nothing As
5. Mona Lisa
6. Continuous Contiguous
7. The Model
8. Antigone
all songs written by Eiko Ishibashi
(Except Nothing As written by Jim ORourke)
Produced with JIm ORourke
Recorded by Jim ORourke and Eiko Ishibashi
Mixed by JIm ORourke
Strings and Horn Arrangements:Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O'Rourke
Recorded at Hoshi to Niji Recording Studio,Steamroom,Atelier Eiko
Eiko Ishibashi:Vocal,Piano,Rhodes,Synths,Sound Collage
Jim ORourke:Synths,BassVI,Drum Machine
Tatsuhisa Yamamoto:Drums
Marty Holoubek:Bass (Track 1,2,3,5,6,7,8)
Ermhoi:Vocal (Track 2),Backing Vocals (Track 2,3,5,7)
Joe Talia:Percussion (Track 1,2),Drums(Track 3)
Kalle Moberg:Accordion (Track 2,6)
Kei Matsumaru:Alto and Tenor Sax (Track 3,5)
Toshioaki Sudoh:Bass (Track 4)
Mio.O:Violin (Track 8)
Kirin Uchida:Cello (Track 8)
Orchestra Part of Track 7 was composed for '2x25 Film Fest Gent and performed by Brussels Philharmonic, conducted by Dirk Brossé.
Spoken text of Track 7 is from "The Politics of Health in the Eighteenth Century" by Michel Foucault
Cover Photo:Taro Mizutani
Inner Sleeve Photo:Yoko Kusano,Taro Mizutani
3DCG:Shibashin
Design:Dan Osborn
Lyric translation:Ermhoi,JimORourke
＜ライブ情報＞
Eiko Ishibashi ”Antigone”Release Party
March 14,2025 at EBISU LIQUIDROOM
open 18:00 / start 19:00
ADV 6000yen (tax in / with out Drink)
info. SMASH 03-3444-6751
オフィシャル先行抽選(イープラス)：
1/9(木) 12:00〜1/15(水) 23:59
https://eplus.jp/eikoishibashi/
バンドメンバー：
石橋英子(p,syn,fl,vo) / Jim ORourke(g) / 山本達久(ds) / Joe Talia(ds)
Marty Holoubek(b) / 藤原大輔(ts,fl) / 松丸契(as,fl,cl) / ermhoi(cho,syn)
DJ：ACID SISTER 霊
※小学生以上有料/未就学児童無料(保護者同伴の場合に限る)
※整理番号順での入場
WEB：https://eikoishibashi.net/
