Microsoft¤ÏWindows¤Î¾Íè¤ò³Ú´Ñ»ë¡¢Copilot+ PC¤¬³×Ì¿¤òµ¯¤³¤¹
Microsoft¤Ï1·î6Æü(ÊÆ¹ñ»þ´Ö)¡¢¡ÖCES 2025: The year of the Windows 11 PC refresh¡ÃWindows Experience Blog¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢2025Ç¯¤ÏWindows 11¤Ø¹¹¿·¤¹¤ëÇ¯¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤¿¡£
Æ±¼Ò¤ÏWindows PC¤Î¾Íè¤È²ÄÇ½À¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ³Ú´ÑÅª¤ÈÉ½ÌÀ¤·¡¢°ÂÁ´¤Ç¹âÂ®¤ÊWindows 11¤Ø¤Î¾è¤ê´¹¤¨¤äºÎÍÑ¤ò¿ä¾©¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
CES 2025: The year of the Windows 11 PC refresh¡ÃWindows Experience Blog
