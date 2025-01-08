MicrosoftWord¤Î¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥È¤ò°ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¹¶·â¤¬ÉÝ¤¤¡¢Ãí°Õ¤ò
¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£´ë¶È¤ÎCYFIRMA¤Ï1·î4Æü(¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö)¡¢¡ÖLiving off the Land : The Mechanics of Remote Template Injection Attack - CYFIRMA¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Microsoft Word¤Î¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥Èµ¡Ç½¤ò°ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¹¶·â¼êË¡¡Ö¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥È¥¤¥ó¥¸¥§¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ²òÀâ¤·¡¢¿Ê²½¤¹¤ë¶¼°Ò¤Ø¤ÎÂÐºö¤òÂ¥¤·¤¿¡£
¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ï¤³¤Î¼êË¡¤òÍÑ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢½¾Íè¤ÎÅÅ»Ò¥á¡¼¥ë¥²¡¼¥È¥¦¥§¥¤¤ä¥¨¥ó¥É¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¸¡½Ð±þÅú(EDR: Endpoint Detection and Response)¥½¥ê¥å¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò²óÈò¤Ç¤¤ë¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
Living off the Land : The Mechanics of Remote Template Injection Attack - CYFIRMA
.
¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ï¤³¤Î¼êË¡¤òÍÑ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢½¾Íè¤ÎÅÅ»Ò¥á¡¼¥ë¥²¡¼¥È¥¦¥§¥¤¤ä¥¨¥ó¥É¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¸¡½Ð±þÅú(EDR: Endpoint Detection and Response)¥½¥ê¥å¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò²óÈò¤Ç¤¤ë¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
Living off the Land : The Mechanics of Remote Template Injection Attack - CYFIRMA
.