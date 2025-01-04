【SDGs】地元の恵みを廃棄せず食文化の向上につなげる
廃棄されてしまう地元のブランド魚のアラをご当地ラーメンのスープとして有効活用している坂本秀二さん。キングサーモンとニジマスを交配し開発したブランド魚の人気の高まりとともに、消費量が増加し廃棄される魚のアラも増えるため、それらをおいしく活用できないかと考えました。ラーメンのトッピングに規格外野菜などの県内産食材を使い、地産地消を実践することで地元の食文化を向上させたいと語る、坂本さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Syuji Sakamoto makes effective use of the scraps of a local brand-name fish that would otherwise be discarded, by making soup the local ramen. As the popularity of the brand name fish, developed by crossbreeding king salmon with rainbow trout, grows, so does its consumption and the amount of discarded fish scraps, so Mr. Sakamoto wondered if there was a way to make good use of those scraps. He says he wants to improve the local food culture by using ingredients from the prefecture, such as non-standard vegetables, as ramen toppings, and practicing local production and consumption. What future does Mr. Sakamoto envision?