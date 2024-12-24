【SDGs】役目を終えたバッグが自由な発想力をはぐくむ
役目を終えたレザーバッグや、製造過程で余ったレザーを回収し、さまざまな商品にリメイクを施す吉浪優香さん。新たな試みとして、世代を問わず自由な発想でものづくりが体感できるものを生み出せないかと、回収レザーを加工した約1000種類のパーツを、パズル感覚で組み合わせて完成する、動物のトイオブジェを作りました。今後は、バッグに使われる金具などもすべてリサイクルできる仕組みを作りたいと語る吉浪さんの思い描く未来とは？
Ms. Yuka Yoshinami remakes material from leather bags that have outlived their usefulness and leather left over from manufacturing processes into various products. As a new trial, she wanted to create something that would allow people of all ages to experience making things freely with their imagination. She created a toy curio animal sculpture, completed by combining about 1,000 parts made from recycled leather in a puzzle-like manner. In the future, Ms. Yoshinami wants to create a system where every part of a bag, such as the metal fittings, can be recycled. What kind of future does she envision?