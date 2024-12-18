NVIDIA、前モデル比70%性能向上なのにほぼ半額になった「NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super」発表
米NVIDIAは12月17日（現地時間）、小型SBCの開発者キットにおける新モデル「NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super」を発表した。価格を249ドルまで下げつつ（前モデルは499ドル）、大幅な性能向上を実現している。
CPUにArm Cortex-A78AE (Armv8.2 64-bit)を搭載し、NVIDIA Ampereアーキテクチャを採用するCUDAコアを1,024個組み合わせて32個のTensorコアを内蔵する開発者キット。メモリは8GB 128-bit LPDDR5が搭載されており、帯域幅はAI向けワークロードのために102GB/sまで引き上げられている。これによって全体的な推論性能はINT8で67 TOPSを達成し、前モデルから70%以上も向上しているという。
性能向上にはソフトウェアのアップデートも寄与しているようで、既存モデルでも最新JetPackをインストールすることでJetson Orin NXやOrin Nanoシリーズでも性能を高められるという。
Looking for an affordable platform to run popular #genAI models at the edge? Introducing the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, offering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance for $249. Existing users can upgrade their JetPack SDK for a "super" boost. https://t.co/BiTCBke58P pic.twitter.com/0depc65bqK- NVIDIA Robotics (@NVIDIARobotics) December 17, 2024
