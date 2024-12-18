CAPTCHAに回答するとマルウェアに感染、新しいサイバー攻撃に注意
Mediumは12月16日(米国時間)、「“DeceptionAds” - Fake Captcha Driving Infostealer Infections and a Glimpse to the Dark Side of Internet Advertising｜by Guardio｜Dec, 2024｜Medium」において、ソーシャルエンジニアリング攻撃手法「ClickFix」の新しい亜種を発見したと伝えた。
この亜種はユーザー自身にマルウェアをインストールさせる新しい手法として、人間確認ツールの「CAPTCHA」を悪用するという。
