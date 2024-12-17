39万のWordPressアカウント、脅威アクター同士が取り合い
Datadogは12月13日(米国時間)、「Getting a taste of your own medicine: Threat actor MUT-1244 targets offensive actors, leaking hundreds of thousands of credentials｜ Datadog Security Labs」において、「MUT-1244」として追跡している脅威アクターが他の脅威アクターからWordPressの認証情報を窃取したと報じた。
