スマートなデバイスは賢いだけじゃない、プライバシーのリスクに注意
Check Point Software Technologiesはこのほど、「The Invisible Eyes and Ears in Our Homes: How Smart Devices are Eroding Privacy and Security - Check Point Blog」において、スマートデバイスがもたらすプライバシーリスクについて伝えた。
ユーザーに慎重な製品選択を求めると同時に、デバイスの開発メーカーに導入するべき対策を伝えている。
The Invisible Eyes and Ears in Our Homes: How Smart Devices are Eroding Privacy and Security - Check Point Blog
.
ユーザーに慎重な製品選択を求めると同時に、デバイスの開発メーカーに導入するべき対策を伝えている。
The Invisible Eyes and Ears in Our Homes: How Smart Devices are Eroding Privacy and Security - Check Point Blog
.