iPhoneやMacなど複数のApple製品に緊急の脆弱性、アップデートを
Appleは12月11日(米国時間)、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of iPadOS 17.7.3 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.7.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.7.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 11.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 2.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 - Apple Support
.
About the security content of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of iPadOS 17.7.3 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.7.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.7.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 11.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 2.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 18.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 - Apple Support
.