【SDGs】新しい旅のかたちで地球の未来を考える
環境にやさしい旅行ツアーを提案している木村龍哉さん。世界のCO2排出量の約6％は、旅行・観光産業が占めており、その大部分が旅行者の移動によるものだと知ったことをきっかけに、ツアー中の移動手段として、走行中は排出ガスを出さない電気自動車を活用するなど、旅行を通してサステナブルへの意識を高めることができないかと考えました。この取り組みを、国内旅行のスタンダードとして発展させたいと語る木村さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Ryuya Kimura is planning environmentally friendly travel tours. 6％ of the world’s CO2 emissions are produced by travel and the tour industry, most of which is from travelers moving from one place to another. Learning this fact was what made him wonder if he could raise awareness of sustainability through travel, such as by using electric vehicles, which do not emit exhaust gases, as a means of transportation during the tours. Mr. Kimura says that he would like to make this the standard for domestic travel in the future. What kind of future does he envision?