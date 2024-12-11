会話型AIが次世代のWebブラウザになる、Microsoft
Vox Mediaは12月10日(米国時間)、「Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman on what the industry is getting wrong about AGI - The Verge」において、今後数年以内に会話型AIが次世代のWebブラウザになると伝えた。
これはMicrosoft AIの責任者を努めるMustafa Suleyman氏が対談の中で明らかにした将来像で、実現に必要なAI間の超リアルタイム会話による効率的な交渉プロトコルはすでに一部が動作しているという。
Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman on what the industry is getting wrong about AGI - The Verge
