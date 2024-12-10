GoogleはPixel 6とPixel 7シリーズ、およびPixel FoldのAndroid OSアップデート保証を2年延長し、発売から5年までに変更しました。

この情報は同社の公式サポートページでこっそり発表されていました。もともと、これらの機種においてOSアップデートは発売から3年、セキュリティアップデートは5年とされていました。

それが「5年間のOSアップデートとセキュリティアップデート」と改められています。GoogleもXの公式アカウントで、そうした方針変更を認めています。

And ICYMI, #PixelFold along with #Pixel6 and #Pixel7 generation users will now get two additional years of OS updates! This extended support will total five years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US: https://t.co/Y50A92TiqC

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 5, 2024