Google、Pixel 6と7シリーズなどのOSアップデートを2年延長！
GoogleはPixel 6とPixel 7シリーズ、およびPixel FoldのAndroid OSアップデート保証を2年延長し、発売から5年までに変更しました。
この情報は同社の公式サポートページでこっそり発表されていました。もともと、これらの機種においてOSアップデートは発売から3年、セキュリティアップデートは5年とされていました。
それが「5年間のOSアップデートとセキュリティアップデート」と改められています。GoogleもXの公式アカウントで、そうした方針変更を認めています。
And ICYMI, #PixelFold along with #Pixel6 and #Pixel7 generation users will now get two additional years of OS updates! This extended support will total five years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US: https://t.co/Y50A92TiqC
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 5, 2024
最近のPixel 8とPixel 9シリーズでは7年間のアップデート保証に移行していましたが、旧機種も少しだけ長くなった格好です。また、このアップデート期間の延長には「Pixel Dropsによる新機能やアップグレード機能も含まれる場合があります」とのこと。もっとも、Pixel Tabletは従来のままです。
今のところ、Googleアップデート方針は次のようになります。
Android OSおよびセキュリティアップデートを7年間提供: Pixel 8、Pixel 8 Pro、Pixel 8a、Pixel 9、Pixel 9 Pro、Pixel 9 Pro XL、Pixel 9 Pro Fold Android OSおよびセキュリティアップデートを5年間提供: Pixel 6、Pixel 6 Pro、Pixel 6a、Pixel 7、Pixel 7 Pro、Pixel 7a、Pixel Fold Android OSを3年間、セキュリティアップデートを5年間提供: Pixel Tablet
Source: Google
via: 9to5Google