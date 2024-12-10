GoogleはPixel 6とPixel 7シリーズ、およびPixel FoldのAndroid OSアップデート保証を2年延長し、発売から5年までに変更しました。

↑OSアップデート期間が延長！

 

この情報は同社の公式サポートページでこっそり発表されていました。もともと、これらの機種においてOSアップデートは発売から3年、セキュリティアップデートは5年とされていました。

 

それが「5年間のOSアップデートとセキュリティアップデート」と改められています。GoogleもXの公式アカウントで、そうした方針変更を認めています。

 

最近のPixel 8とPixel 9シリーズでは7年間のアップデート保証に移行していましたが、旧機種も少しだけ長くなった格好です。また、このアップデート期間の延長には「Pixel Dropsによる新機能やアップグレード機能も含まれる場合があります」とのこと。もっとも、Pixel Tabletは従来のままです。

 

今のところ、Googleアップデート方針は次のようになります。

 

Android OSおよびセキュリティアップデートを7年間提供: Pixel 8、Pixel 8 Pro、Pixel 8a、Pixel 9、Pixel 9 Pro、Pixel 9 Pro XL、Pixel 9 Pro Fold Android OSおよびセキュリティアップデートを5年間提供: Pixel 6、Pixel 6 Pro、Pixel 6a、Pixel 7、Pixel 7 Pro、Pixel 7a、Pixel Fold Android OSを3年間、セキュリティアップデートを5年間提供: Pixel Tablet

 

Source: Google
via: 9to5Google