【SDGs】足に伝わる振動で障がい者をサポート
視覚障がい者の歩行を支援するナビゲーションデバイスを開発した千野 歩さん。専用のスマホアプリに、目的地を設定すると、靴に取り付けた器具から、足へと振動が伝わり、進行方向や道順をナビゲート。開発のきっかけは、親族が川に落ちる事故に遭ったことでした。この取り組みを通じて、視覚障がい者が、自然と社会の中に溶け込めるようになり、視覚障害に対する社会課題の解決に貢献したいと語る千野さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Wataru Chino has developed a navigation device to help visually impaired people walk. When a destination is set on a special smartphone app, a device attached to the shoe sends vibrations to the foot, giving the direction and route. He decided to develop this device after a relative fell into a river. Through this initiative, Mr. Chino hopes to help visually impaired people interact more fully with society, as well as contribute to solving social issues related to visual impairment. What kind of future does Mr. Chino envision?