「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 566.36」公開 - GeForce Experienceがお役御免に
米NVIDIAは12月5日（現地時間）、（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 566.14」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページからダウンロードできる。
新作タイトル『Delta Force』『インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環』『Marvel Rivals』『Path of Exile 2』に正式対応するドライバアップデート。『Forza Motorsport』に搭載されたレイトレースグローバルイルミネーションもサポートしており、専用のRTコアを活用した高い忠実度でのゲームプレイを楽しめるようになる。
加えて、これまで各ゲームへのプロファイル適用などで活用されてきた「GeForce Experience」がこのバージョンから削除されている。ベータ版から正式版へと昇格したNVIDIA Appがリプレースしており、オーバーレイのGUI等も刷新されている。
Get Game Ready for an epic adventure! Download the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver for the best experience in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ with #RTXOn. Learn more → https://t.co/QqUc6J6n2d pic.twitter.com/C20v01zhBE- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 5, 2024
