【PlayStation 30th Anniversary セール】期間：12月20日まで※一部タイトルによって異なる場合がある

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation 30th Anniversary セール」をPlayStation Storeにて12月20日まで開催している。

今回のセールは、プレイステーションの30周年を記念して実施されているもの。「Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT」、「グランツーリスモ7」、「ガンダムブレイカー 4 デジタルデラックスエディション」などがラインナップされ、対象タイトルが最大80%OFFのお買い得価格で販売される。

なお、セール期間については一部タイトルで異なる場合があるため、詳細については各商品より確認してほしい。

□「PlayStation 30th Anniversary セール」のページ

セール対象商品（一部）

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

価格：8,690円 → 4,345円（50%OFF）

・ストアページ

グランツーリスモ7

価格：8,690円 → 4,345円（50%OFF）

・ストアページ

ガンダムブレイカー 4 デジタルデラックスエディション

価格：12,430円 → 9,944円（20%OFF）

・ストアページ

(C)2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ghost of Tsushima is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions LLC.



Gran Turismo(R) 7 (C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.



(C)創通・サンライズ (C)創通・サンライズ・MBS