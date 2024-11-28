ゲームエンジンを悪用してマルウェアが侵入、17,000台以上に感染
Check Point Software Technologiesは11月27日(米国時間)、「Gaming Engines: An Undetected Playground for Malware Loaders - Check Point Research」において、ゲームエンジンの「Godot Engine」を悪用したマルウェアローダー「GodLoader」を特定したと報じた。
少なくとも2024年6月29日には攻撃が始まり、これまでに17,000台以上のデバイスに感染したとみられている。
Gaming Engines: An Undetected Playground for Malware Loaders - Check Point Research
