【BLACK FRIDAY SALE】開催期間： 12月2日23時59分まで（PS Store） 12月3日19時まで（Microsoft Store）

「BLACK FRIDAY SALE」

コナミデジタルエンタテインメントは、セール「BLACK FRIDAY SALE」を開催している。それぞれ期間が異なり、PS Storeは12月2日23時59分までで、Microsoft Storeは12月3日19時まで。

「BLACK FRIDAY SALE」ではPS StoreおよびMicrosoft Storeにて対象タイトルが特別価格で販売される。本セールでは10月に発売されたリメイク版「SILENT HILL 2」よりデラックスエディションが初のセール対象になる。こちらは9,790円のところ、20%オフの7,832円へと割引きされる。

このほか「Castlevania Dominus Collection」や「eFootball: Leo Messi Edition 2025」といった各種タイトルもセールの対象となる。

□「BLACK FRIDAY SALE」のページ

「SILENT HILL 2」

「Castlevania Dominus Collection」

セール対象タイトル

※本セール情報は、日本国内向けです。

※PlayStation Plus会員限定割引の場合、割引を適用するには、PlayStation Plus加入済みのPlayStation Networkアカウントを使用してご購入をお願いします。

※セール内容は変更のうえ開始される場合があります。

※ご購入いただく前に、各ストアのページにて、価格や期間、ラインナップ等をご確認ください。