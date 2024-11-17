「No Man’s Sky」を611時間遊んだプレイヤーのバグを「それだけ遊んだのなら修正の価値あり」として開発者が優先的に修正
広大な宇宙を探索するSFゲーム「No Man's Sky」のエンジン・プログラマーであるマーティン・グリフィス氏が、ゲームを611時間プレイしたユーザーが報告したバグを「それだけ遊んだのなら当然」として優先的に修正したことを明かしました。
No Man's Sky dev fixed one fan's 611-hour save because "when a player has put that much into our game it deserves the engineering fix" | GamesRadar+
「No Man's Skyを611時間遊んだ」というユーザーのデータを再現した映像が以下で、視点を動かすと全体的にひどい「ちらつき」が示されることがわかります。
Here s a video of the 600+ hour save that showed the horrible flickering. I’ve debugged the issue and have submitted a fix. pic.twitter.com/3b6ut3c9wx— Martin Griffiths (@Griff_) October 26, 2024
当該ユーザーのデータを見たグリフィス氏は、「どのバグも重要ではありますが、プレイ時間が数百時間、数千時間に及ぶ場合、私たちも時間を費やさなければなりません。プレイヤーが私たちのゲームにそれだけの労力を費やしたのであれば、修正は当然のことです」と宣言し、バグの修正を約束しました。
One of the most humbling things about being an engine and platform engineer on #NoMansSky is receiving a save-game demonstrating a bug submitted to Zen-desk (verified through QA as reproducible) with instructions on how it occurs, and then helping fix it:
Although every bug is…— Martin Griffiths (@Griff_) October 25, 2024
グリフィス氏は当該バグを修正し、同じ場所で撮影したという以下の動画を公開しました。ちらつきが見事に消え、遠方の風景も鮮明に見えていることがわかります。
The same location and save running with the fix - flicker is gone and since it was a general engine bug/limit being reached it’ll probably help other large bases that had this issue on Xbox. pic.twitter.com/HvJ22UwPIp— Martin Griffiths (@Griff_) October 26, 2024
グリフィス氏は「ユーザーが建築した拠点が大規模でXboxの一般的なエンジンの限界に達していました。修正したので、同様の問題があった他のユーザーの大規模拠点もおそらく改善しているでしょう」と述べました。
No Man's Skyは2016年にリリースされ、当初は「不評」の嵐でしたが、堅実なアップデートを重ねて「非常に好評」レベルにまで成長しています。記事作成時点でのアクティブプレイヤーはおよそ1万人程度。2024年11月8日にはPCとPlayStation 4、Xbox Oneなどのクロスセーブを実現する大型アップデートを実施し、同日、PlayStation 5 Pro版をリリースしました。