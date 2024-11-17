広大な宇宙を探索するSFゲーム「No Man's Sky」のエンジン・プログラマーであるマーティン・グリフィス氏が、ゲームを611時間プレイしたユーザーが報告したバグを「それだけ遊んだのなら当然」として優先的に修正したことを明かしました。

No Man's Sky dev fixed one fan's 611-hour save because "when a player has put that much into our game it deserves the engineering fix" | GamesRadar+

https://www.gamesradar.com/games/survival/no-mans-sky-dev-fixed-one-fans-611-hour-save-because-when-a-player-has-put-that-much-into-our-game-it-deserves-the-engineering-fix/

「No Man's Skyを611時間遊んだ」というユーザーのデータを再現した映像が以下で、視点を動かすと全体的にひどい「ちらつき」が示されることがわかります。





当該ユーザーのデータを見たグリフィス氏は、「どのバグも重要ではありますが、プレイ時間が数百時間、数千時間に及ぶ場合、私たちも時間を費やさなければなりません。プレイヤーが私たちのゲームにそれだけの労力を費やしたのであれば、修正は当然のことです」と宣言し、バグの修正を約束しました。





グリフィス氏は当該バグを修正し、同じ場所で撮影したという以下の動画を公開しました。ちらつきが見事に消え、遠方の風景も鮮明に見えていることがわかります。





グリフィス氏は「ユーザーが建築した拠点が大規模でXboxの一般的なエンジンの限界に達していました。修正したので、同様の問題があった他のユーザーの大規模拠点もおそらく改善しているでしょう」と述べました。

No Man's Skyは2016年にリリースされ、当初は「不評」の嵐でしたが、堅実なアップデートを重ねて「非常に好評」レベルにまで成長しています。記事作成時点でのアクティブプレイヤーはおよそ1万人程度。2024年11月8日にはPCとPlayStation 4、Xbox Oneなどのクロスセーブを実現する大型アップデートを実施し、同日、PlayStation 5 Pro版をリリースしました。