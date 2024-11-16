【SDGs】DNA分析で自然の生態系を守る
海や湖で採取したコップ1杯の水に含まれる生物のDNA情報から、周辺の生態系を解明する技術、「環境DNA分析」を開発した山中裕樹さん。日本各地の湖や河川では、外来生物の増殖による生態系への悪影響が懸念される中、自身の研究で得た知識を生かせないかと取り組みを始めました。環境DNA分析を通して、私たちが自然環境にどのような負荷をかけているのかを可視化することで、環境について考えてほしいと語る山中さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Hiroki Yamanaka developed "environmental DNA analysis," a technology that reveals the surrounding ecosystem from the DNA information of organisms contained in a cup of water collected from the sea or a lake. In lakes and rivers across Japan, there are concerns about the negative impact of the proliferation of invasive species on ecosystems. Mr. Yamanaka began working to see if he could put the knowledge he gained from his research to good use. Through Environmental DNA analysis allowing us to see the burden we place on the natural environment, he hopes people will think more about the environment. What kind of future does he envision?