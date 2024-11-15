Nothing's Carved In Stoneが2025年2月24日、Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)にて、2ndアルバム『Sands of Time』の完全再現ライブ＜SPECIAL ONE-MAN LIVE “BEGINNING 2025” feat.『Sands of Time』＞を開催することが発表となった。

◆Nothing's Carved In Stone 画像

これは本日11月15日の恒例ワンマンとして実施された＜Perfect Sounds 〜For Rare Tracks Lovers〜＞にて明らかとなったものだ。

再現ライブとしては、2021年に開催した1stアルバム『PARALLEL LIVES』完全再現ライブ＜SPECIAL ONE-MAN LIVE “BEGINNING 2021” feat.『PARALLEL LIVES』＞以来となる。＜SPECIAL ONE-MAN LIVE “BEGINNING 2025” feat.『Sands of Time』＞では、2ndアルバム『Sands of Time』完全再現に加え、ベストな選曲のセットリストを披露予定だとのこと。

チケットのMEMBERSHIP SITE “RULE’s”最速先行は本日11月15日より。

■＜SPECIAL ONE-MAN LIVE “BEGINNING 2025” feat.『Sands of Time』＞


2月24日(月/祝)　東京・Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)
open17:00 / start18:00
▼チケット
5,500円(税込)
学割 3,800円(税込)

■デジタルシングル「All We Have feat.Masato (coldrain)」

2024年11月8日(金)配信開始
配信リンク : https://NCIS.lnk.to/AWH
※デジタル (ダウンロード＆ストリーミング)



