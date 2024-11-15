「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」楽曲集が96kHz/24bitハイレゾ配信開始
「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」ジャケット
(C)カラー
2021年公開映画「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたサウンドトラック「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」のハイレゾ音源ダウンロード配信がスタートした。ダウンロードサイトは、レコチョク、mora、OTOTOY。アルバム価格は3,300円。
今回発売するのは、「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたCD「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」から、作曲家・鷺巣詩郎自身がセレクトした34曲を、96kHz/24bitのハイレゾデータにしたもの。
「『ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版』シリーズの最後を締めくくる本作を色づける音楽が凝縮された楽曲を改めて高音質で楽しんでほしい」としている。
【収録楽曲】
01 paris
02 if a cause is worth dying for then be
03 euro nerv
04 tema principale: orchestra dedicata ai maestri
05 berceuse: piano
06 l'homme n'est ni ange ni bete
07 prettiest star
08 karma
09 yearning for your love
10 hand of fate
11 lost in the memory
12 berceuse: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes
13 metamorphosis
14 paranoia
15 mirror mirror: orchestra and choir
16 this is the dream、 beyond belief...
17 theme du concerto 494
18 psycho
19 killer
20 i'll go on loving someone else =version orchestre=
21 pillars of faith
22 voices in my head
23 what if?: orchestra, choir and piano
24 the path
25 pensees intimes: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes
26 the way of life
27 pensees intimes: piano
28 unwelcome: orchestra
29 unwelcome: piano
30 m & r: suite pour piano, flute basse et orchestre
31 what if?: guitar
32 tema principale: tromba e orchestra
33 tema principale: chitarra
34 soul love: guitar to orchestra segue
※楽曲は劇中使用サイズではなく、フルサイズ・ヴァージョン