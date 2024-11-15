「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」楽曲集が96kHz/24bitハイレゾ配信開始

「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」ジャケット

(C)カラー

2021年公開映画「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたサウンドトラック「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」のハイレゾ音源ダウンロード配信がスタートした。ダウンロードサイトは、レコチョク、mora、OTOTOY。アルバム価格は3,300円。

今回発売するのは、「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたCD「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」から、作曲家・鷺巣詩郎自身がセレクトした34曲を、96kHz/24bitのハイレゾデータにしたもの。

「『ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版』シリーズの最後を締めくくる本作を色づける音楽が凝縮された楽曲を改めて高音質で楽しんでほしい」としている。

【収録楽曲】

01 paris

02 if a cause is worth dying for then be

03 euro nerv

04 tema principale: orchestra dedicata ai maestri

05 berceuse: piano

06 l'homme n'est ni ange ni bete

07 prettiest star

08 karma

09 yearning for your love

10 hand of fate

11 lost in the memory

12 berceuse: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes

13 metamorphosis

14 paranoia

15 mirror mirror: orchestra and choir

16 this is the dream、 beyond belief...

17 theme du concerto 494

18 psycho

19 killer

20 i'll go on loving someone else =version orchestre=

21 pillars of faith

22 voices in my head

23 what if?: orchestra, choir and piano

24 the path

25 pensees intimes: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes

26 the way of life

27 pensees intimes: piano

28 unwelcome: orchestra

29 unwelcome: piano

30 m & r: suite pour piano, flute basse et orchestre

31 what if?: guitar

32 tema principale: tromba e orchestra

33 tema principale: chitarra

34 soul love: guitar to orchestra segue

※楽曲は劇中使用サイズではなく、フルサイズ・ヴァージョン