「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」楽曲集が96kHz/24bitハイレゾ配信開始

「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」ジャケット
2021年公開映画「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたサウンドトラック「Shiro SAGISU Music from "SHIN EVANGELION" EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Shiro SAGISU composition」のハイレゾ音源ダウンロード配信がスタートした。ダウンロードサイトは、レコチョク、mora、OTOTOY。アルバム価格は3,300円。

今回発売するのは、「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」の劇中使用楽曲を集めたCD「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」から、作曲家・鷺巣詩郎自身がセレクトした34曲を、96kHz/24bitのハイレゾデータにしたもの。

「『ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版』シリーズの最後を締めくくる本作を色づける音楽が凝縮された楽曲を改めて高音質で楽しんでほしい」としている。

【収録楽曲】
01　paris
02　if a cause is worth dying for then be
03　euro nerv
04　tema principale: orchestra dedicata ai maestri
05　berceuse: piano
06　l'homme n'est ni ange ni bete
07　prettiest star
08　karma
09　yearning for your love
10　hand of fate
11　lost in the memory
12　berceuse: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes
13　metamorphosis
14　paranoia
15　mirror mirror: orchestra and choir
16　this is the dream、 beyond belief...
17　theme du concerto 494
18　psycho
19　killer
20　i'll go on loving someone else =version orchestre=
21　pillars of faith
22　voices in my head
23　what if?: orchestra, choir and piano
24　the path
25　pensees intimes: piano dans l'orchestre a cordes
26　the way of life
27　pensees intimes: piano
28　unwelcome: orchestra
29　unwelcome: piano
30　m & r: suite pour piano, flute basse et orchestre
31　what if?: guitar
32　tema principale: tromba e orchestra
33　tema principale: chitarra
34　soul love: guitar to orchestra segue
※楽曲は劇中使用サイズではなく、フルサイズ・ヴァージョン