BethesdaとZeniMaxの従業員がMicrosoftにリモートワーク体制の見直しを求めてストライキを実施
ゲーム開発のBethesdaとZeniMaxの従業員を擁する労働組合・ZeniMax Workers United-CWAが、1日限りのストライキを行いました。従業員らは、親会社のMicrosoftに対してリモートワークやアウトソーシングに関する問題に対処するよう求めました。
Today, we are on strike.
We are not afraid to do what's necessary to make sure that Microsoft meets us at the bargaining table over key issues like remote work options and outsourcing.— ZeniMax Workers United - CWA (@ZeniMaxWorkers) November 13, 2024
ストライキを始めたのはテキサス州とメリーランド州で品質保証テスターとして働く数百人の従業員で、現地時間の2024年11月14日10時から18時まで、労働状況の改善を訴えました。
When I say union, you say power! Richardson workers on the picket line! Texas represent 💪🤠 pic.twitter.com/jHTPXzC17q— ZeniMax Workers United - CWA (@ZeniMaxWorkers) November 13, 2024
ZeniMax Workers Unitedの主張としては、リモートワークの選択肢やアウトソーシングなどの重要な問題についてMicrosoftが対応せず、組合との交渉の席に着こうとしていないというものです。
具体的には、かつてMicrosoftが通知なしに従業員を外部委託労働者に置き換えたことへの抗議や、リモートワークの選択肢をより柔軟にすることなどが含まれています。Microsoftの要件では、品質保証テスト部門の従業員は週2日オフィスに出勤することが求められていますが、従業員らは柔軟性がないとして不満を抱いています。
ストライキに参加した上級職員のジュニパー・ダウェル氏は、「ストライキは楽しいものでも理想的なものでもありませんが、より良い労働条件を求めて闘うために実際に行動しているというのは気分が良いものです。できれば、Microsoftに我々の足を引っ張るのをやめさせ、話し合いに応じるよう説得できればと思います」と述べました。
ZeniMax Workers Unitedは2023年1月に正式に組合として承認され、親会社Microsoft初の組合となり、当時はアメリカ最大のビデオゲーム組合とまでいわれていました。ZeniMax Workers Unitedを支援するアメリカ通信労組は今回のストライキを支援しつつ、組合に通知せずにMicrosoftが仕事を請け負ったことを非難し、全米労働関係委員会に不当労働行為を申し立てています。
Microsoftの広報担当者であるベッカ・ダハティ氏は、「我々は、今回のように従業員が自分たちの意見を表明する権利を尊重します。彼らの声に耳を傾け、交渉の席で対処し続けたいと思います」と述べました。
ストライキ開始から8時間後、ZeniMax Workers Unitedは、「本日はストライキに参加していただきありがとうございます。明日は、団結したコミュニティがあることをよく理解した上で、元気よく仕事に戻ります」と述べました。
Thank you all for coming out to our strike today in Austin, Hunt Valley, Richardson, and Rockville ✊
Tomorrow, we report back to work fired up knowing that there's community in solidarity.
We look forward to the push our strike brings to future negotiations about our demands. pic.twitter.com/zitbjci7eU— ZeniMax Workers United - CWA (@ZeniMaxWorkers) November 13, 2024