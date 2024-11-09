【SDGs】観葉植物が100年生きられるお手伝い
元気がなく、枯れかけた観葉植物を養生し、再生している川原伸晃さん。観葉植物は、長く育てるほど、多くの疑問や不安が生じてくるもの。そこで川原さんは、弱ったり、枯れかけた植物のケアについての相談窓口を設けてアドバイスをしたり、観葉植物を引き取り、植え替えなどを施すことで、元気な姿によみがえらせています。観葉植物は、適切なケアをすれば人間よりも長く生きることが可能だと語る川原さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Nobuaki Kawahara cares for and revives weak and withered houseplants. The longer you keep a houseplant, the more questions and anxiety you will have regarding its care. So Mr. Kawahara created a place where people can get advice on caring for weak or withering plants. Mr. Kawahara says that, with the right care, houseplants can live longer than humans. What kind of future does he envision?