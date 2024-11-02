【SDGs】廃棄される寝具を未来の資源に
使われなくなった布団などの寝具を回収して、新たな価値を生み出している内橋堅志さん。自治体の粗大ごみの中で、最も廃棄量が多く、非常にリサイクル率が低いといわれている寝具。内橋さんは、それらを回収し、再生素材に加工して、クッションなどに作り変えています。今後は、この取り組みを全国に広めて、大量消費・大量廃棄からの脱却を図り、日本を廃棄大国から資源大国に変えていきたいと語る内橋さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Kenshi Uchihashi collects and creates new value in bedding such as futons that are no longer used. Bedding is said to be the most common type of oversized garbage for local governments in Japan and an extremely low percentage of that bedding is recycled. Mr. Uchihashi collects the bedding and processes it into recycled materials, which he turns into cushions and other items. In the future, Mr. Uchihashi wants to spread this initiative nationwide, move away from mass consumption and mass waste, and transform Japan from a waste-producing nation into a resource-producing nation. What kind of future does he envision?