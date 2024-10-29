アクションRPG「Path of Exile 2」のアーリーアクセスが3週間延期12月6日ごろスタートへ
【PoE2:アーリーアクセス延期】
10月29日 発表
Grinding Gear Gamesは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series S|X/PC向けアクションRPG「Path of Exile 2」のアーリーアクセスを3週間延期することを発表した。延期後のアーリーアクセス開始日は現地時間12月6日となる。
今回のアーリーアクセス延期はスムーズなリリースを確実にするためとこと。また、ゲーム ディレクターのJonathan Rogers氏のコメント動画も公開された。
In order to ensure a smooth launch, Path of Exile 2's Early Access will be delayed for 3 weeks. The new date is December 6th PST. Statement from Game Director Jonathan Rogers below. pic.twitter.com/Bk8Ti8u94d- Path of Exile (@pathofexile) October 29, 2024