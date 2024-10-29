【PoE2:アーリーアクセス延期】
10月29日 発表

　Grinding Gear Gamesは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series S|X/PC向けアクションRPG「Path of Exile 2」のアーリーアクセスを3週間延期することを発表した。延期後のアーリーアクセス開始日は現地時間12月6日となる。

　今回のアーリーアクセス延期はスムーズなリリースを確実にするためとこと。また、ゲーム ディレクターのJonathan Rogers氏のコメント動画も公開された。