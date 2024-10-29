Bandai Namco Esportsは、「鉄拳ワールドツアー2024」の北・東アフリカ地域リージョナルリーダーボードにおいてILIAS選手のレギュレーション違反による出場停止を発表した。

本件は「鉄拳ワールドツアー2024」のグローバルファイナルにおけるリージョナルリーダーボード（地域ランキング）で起きたことで、ILIAS選手は「選択した地域の国に物理的に居住し、合法的に居住している」という点で在住地域とは異なる地域ランキングに参加していたことが判明し、レギュレーション違反のため出場停止が決定した。

また、「鉄拳ワールドツアー2025」ならびにBandai Namco Esports大会への1年間の出場禁止も発表された。

Hello everyone, i wont be playing in the finals due to a stupid mistake i made. I played in the wrong region because of me not reading the rules properly. I apologize to bandai namco for wasting their time on the situation and to all of my supporters. I only feel shame. Im sorry.