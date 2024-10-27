Ayumu Imazu、「Obsessed」アコースティックライブ映像を公開
Ayumu Imazuの「Obsessed」アコースティックライブ映像が公開された。
「Obsessed」はデモ音源としてAyumu ImazuのTikTokに投稿され、「TikTok2022上半期トレンド」大賞を受賞したダンサー“タイガの振り付け”によるダンス投稿をキッカケに、Seventeen、ZEROBASEONE、&TEAMといった韓国アーティストたちが踊ったことで話題になった作品だ。
Ayumu Imazuデジタルシングル 「SOLO (feat. NOA, Novel Core)」
事前ライブラリ追加Pre-Add / Pre-Save キャンペーンサイト：https://ayumuimazu.lnk.to/solo
※10/23(水)20:00〜10月31日(木)23:59まで有効
Ayumu Imazuデジタルシングル「Obsessed」
https://ayumuimazu.lnk.to/obsessed
＜AYUMU IMAZU presents “SOLOS” ＞
東京・Spotify O-EAST （https://shibuya-o.com/east/）
OPEN 17:30 / START 18:30
出演 Ayumu Imazu・Novel Core
Info. SOGO TOKYO 03-3405-9999 / https://sogotokyo.com
2024年11月16日(土)
東京・Spotify O-EAST （https://shibuya-o.com/east/）
OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30
出演 Ayumu Imazu・NOA
Info. SOGO TOKYO 03-3405-9999 / https://sogotokyo.com
チケット：All Standing ￥7,000-（税込・別途入場時１ドリンク代)
◆Ayumu Imazuオフィシャルサイト