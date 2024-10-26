【SDGs】地域がハッピーになるドレッシング作り
ミカンの栽培過程で、品質を保つために間引いたみかんをドレッシングに生まれ変わらせている奥井奈都美さん。以前、ミカンの間引きを体験した際、収穫した青みかんのおいしさを知り、そのおいしさを最大限に生かして完成させたドレッシングは、すっきりしたさわやかな酸味が特徴です。今後も、捨てられたものを生かすフードロスの削減や、地産地消を軸にした循環型のビジネスモデルを作っていきたい、と語る奥井さんの思い描く未来とは？
Ms. Natsumi Okui turns satsuma oranges that are thinned out during the cultivation process into a salad dressing. When she participated in this thinning-out work, she discovered the deliciousness of the green satsuma oranges she had harvested and decided to create a dressing that made the most of the green orange’s flavor with a clean, refreshing sour taste. Ms. Okui says she wants to continue reducing food waste by making use of discarded ingredients and to create a recycling-oriented business model centered on local production and consumption. What is her vision for the future?