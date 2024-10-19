【SDGs】指先のオシャレから環境問題を考える
海洋プラスチックごみを材料に、華やかなネイルチップを制作している有本奈緒美さん。ビーチクリーンに参加した際、想像以上の海洋プラスチックごみの量に驚き、何とかしたいと一念発起。有本さんが手掛けるネイルチップは、海や和柄などをモチーフにした装飾が施され、まさか海ごみだったとは思えないクオリティの高さに。オシャレという視点から、地球上で起きている環境問題の現状を知ってほしいと語る有本さんの思い描く未来とは？
Using marine plastic as a source of material, Ms. Naomi Arimoto makes glamorous nail tips. She began her efforts when she was shocked by the amount of plastic trash she saw when she participated in a beach cleanup. The designs on the nail tips made by Ms. Arimoto are based on the ocean and Japanese motifs, and the high quality makes it hard to believe they were made from marine debris. Ms. Arimoto says that she wants people to learn about the state of the planet and environmental issues through beauty products. What kind of future does she envision?