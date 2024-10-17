【Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2】9月10日 発売価格： 9,900円（PS5ダウンロード版） 9,980円（PS5パッケージ版） 9,800円（Steam版）

Focus Entertainmentは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC（Steam）用アクションシューティング「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」のプレイヤー人口が450万人に達したと10月17日に発表した。

本作はゲームズワークショップが開発するミニチュアゲーム「ウォーハンマー40,000」の世界を舞台に、人類の超人兵士「スペースマリーン」が外宇宙から侵略する「ティラニッド」の群れを薙ぎ払うアクションシューティングゲーム。高いアクション性が注目されている。

また、10月16日にはアップデート内容を告知する映像を公開。新たな巨大ティラニッド「ハイエロファント・バイオタイタン」の登場や、コスメティックパック「ダークエンジェル」の追加が予告されている。

【Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Post-launch Overview】

