【SDGs】 海藻の陸上養殖で“海の危機”を救う
みそ汁の具材としておなじみのあおさの、世界初となる陸上養殖技術を開発した山本博文さん。気候変動による海水温の上昇で、世界各地の藻場や海藻全般の収穫量が減少する中、気候変動に左右されずに安定的に海藻を養殖できないか、と研究開発をスタート。この取り組みを通して、環境保全の大切さを伝え、藻場が失われた現状から水産資源が豊富な海へと再生させる、新たな技術を生み出していきたいと語る山本さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Hirofumi Yamamoto has developed the world’s first land-based aquaculture technology for seaweed, a familiar ingredient in miso soup. As rising sea temperatures caused by climate change lead to declining harvests of seaweed beds and seaweed in general around the world, he began research to see if he could cultivate seaweed stably without being affected by climate change. Through this initiative, Mr. Yamamoto hopes to convey the importance of environmental conservation and develop new technology to bring back lost seaweed beds from their current state and have an ocean rich in marine resources. What kind of future does he envision?