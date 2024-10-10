「人には見せないようにしている」現役復帰のバルセロナGKが自身の喫煙に言及
現在34歳のシュチェスニーは過去にアーセナル、ブレントフォード、ローマと渡り歩き、2017年7月に加入したユベントスで3度のセリエA優勝とコッパ・イタリア制覇などに貢献。昨季限りでユベントスを退団し、8月27日に自身のSNSで引退を表明した。しかし今月2日、GKマルク・アンドレ・テア・シュテーゲンの長期離脱に見舞われたバルセロナへの加入が決定。約1か月での電撃復帰となった。
「僕は子どもたちの前ではタバコを吸わないし、悪い手本にはならない。でも、みんな僕が見えない木の陰でタバコを吸っている写真を撮るんだ。僕はそれを隠すようにしていて、人には見せないようにしている」
また、禁煙を試みた経験もあるというが、「もし誰かが僕の私生活を変えられると思っているなら、もう一度やってみてほしい。一度もうまくいったことがないんだ」と実現が難しいことを打ち明けた。
