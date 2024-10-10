Szczesny: "It's no one's business if I smoke. I don't think it affects my performances on the field. I want to be judged as a goalkeeper, not by looking for stories that don't matter to anyone." pic.twitter.com/Hj3znStVdG — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 9, 2024

Szczesny: "I don't smoke in front of kids, I don't give a bad example. But people take pictures of me smoking behind trees, where I can't even see them. I try to hide it, not show to people. If anyone thinks they can change my personal life, try again, it has never worked." pic.twitter.com/ASQx421oib — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 9, 2024

これまでたびたび喫煙する姿が目撃されていたシュチェスニーは「僕が喫煙しようが、誰にも関係ない。それがピッチでのパフォーマンスに影響するとは思わない。僕はGKとして評価されたいのであって、誰にも関係ない話を探して評価されたいわけではない」と主張し、次のように続けている。「僕は子どもたちの前ではタバコを吸わないし、悪い手本にはならない。でも、みんな僕が見えない木の陰でタバコを吸っている写真を撮るんだ。僕はそれを隠すようにしていて、人には見せないようにしている」また、禁煙を試みた経験もあるというが、「もし誰かが僕の私生活を変えられると思っているなら、もう一度やってみてほしい。一度もうまくいったことがないんだ」と実現が難しいことを打ち明けた。