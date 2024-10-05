【SDGs】美しい森を保つことで自然を守り人の心を癒す
自然環境を守り、心を癒す森づくりに取り組む柳沼翔子さん。慌ただしい日常から離れ、自然の中でゆったりとした時間を過ごしているうちに、心を癒す森を維持するには、林業が必要だと知った柳沼翔子さん。水源に近い里山を自らの手で守り、未来につなぎたいという思いから、自伐型林業に携わるようになりました。自分たちが手掛けた森を、人と自然が共存するあり方のひとつとして、多くの人に紹介したいと語る柳沼さんの思い描く未来とは？
Ms. Shoko Yaginuma works to protect the natural environment and create forests that energize both mind and body. While spending time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life and relaxing in nature, Ms. Yaginuma learned that forestry is necessary to maintain the forests. She then started her own self-supporting forestry business to protect the local forests near water sources with her own hands and leave them to future generations. Ms. Yaginuma wants many people to know about the forests she has worked on as a form of symbiosis between people and nature. What kind of future does she envision?