

Qello Japan

動画配信サービスHuluが、10月7日からMaroon5やRed Hot Chili Peppers、海外音楽フェスなど洋楽ライブコンテンツ80作品を順次、見放題配信を開始することを発表した。

動画配信サービスHuluを運営するHJホールディングス株式会社は、音楽ライブ・コンサートなどの公式動画をブラウザやスマホで視聴できるストリーミング サービスQello Japan(クェロ・ジャパン)と包括的ライセンス契約を締結。洋楽ライブコンテンツ80作品を順次、見放題配信を開始する。

Maroon5やRed Hot Chili Peppersら50アーティストのライブ映像を見放題配信

10月7日から Qello Japan が保有するライブコンテンツの中から50アーティストのライブを厳選し配信。2025年に来日公演が決定している Green Day や Maroon5、15年ぶりの再結成を発表したOasis、10月に7年ぶりの来日公演を予定しているJourney、7年ぶりに活動を再開し女性ボーカルの電撃加入が話題のLinkin Park、グラミー賞で歴代最多受賞の記録を持つアメリカのディーバ・Beyonce（※最後のeはアキュートアクセント付き）、女性たちから絶大な人気を誇り影響を与え続けているLady Gaga、Katy PerryやBLACKPINK、ツアーからの引退声明を発表し世界中から惜しむ声が上がっている世界的ロックバンド・Aerosmithなど、誰もが一度は聴いたことがある名曲を生み出してきたアーティストたちの過去のライブパフォーマンスを楽しめる。

海外音楽フェスティバルコンテンツも見放題配信

11月18日にはイギリスを代表するアーティストたちのライブパフォーマンス10作品を配信。2009年夏、ロンドンのハイドパークで開催されたオリンピック・クロージング・セレモニーにBlurが出演した際のライブパフォーマンス「Blur - Live at Hyde Park」、2012年にリリースされた5人組男性アイドルグループOne Directionの「One Direction - Up All Night - The Live Tour」や、2011年カリフォルニアの砂漠地帯で開催された世界最大の音楽フェスティバルの一つであるコーチェラ・バレー・ミュージック・アンド・アーツ・フェスティバルに参加 した Duran Duran のライブ映像「Duran Duran - Live at Coachella」、ほかにも Radiohead、Rod Stewart や Sarah Brightman などのライブ映像を配信する。

12月16日からは、アメリカを代表するアーティストのライブパフォーマンス10作品を配信。2005 年ロンドンのラウンドハウスで撮影されたPharrell Williamsのコンサート映像「Pharrell Williams - Live in London」、2002 年に収録された Chicagoの「Chicago - Chicago Live at Soundstage」や2017年に行われた Sheryl Crow の Be Myselfツアーの最終日にニューヨークのポートチェスターの歴史的な Capitol Theater で行われたコンサートの映像作品「Sheryl Crow - Live At The Capitol Theater」、ほかにも Toto、 Megadeth などのライブ映像を配信する。

2025年1月20日からは、海外ならではの世界的ヒットメーカーが集結した音楽フェスティバルでのパフォ ーマンス10作品を配信いたします。1992 年4月20日イギリス・ロンドンのウェンブリー・スタジアムで行われた、QueenのリードボーカルであったFreddie Mercuryの追悼コンサートを収録した「The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert」やアップル・コンピューターのスティーブ・ウォズニアックが企画した伝説的なフェスティバルで1983年のメモリアルデイウィークエンドに究極のコンサートとしてカリフォルニアで開催され、U2、The Clash、Judas Priest、Stevie Nicks、Men At Work などが出演した「US Fest 1983:Days 1-3」など今でも語り継がれる音 楽フェスティバルを収録したコンテンツを配信。また、B.B. King、Jerry Lee Lewis、Bo Diddley、Little Richard、Fats Domino、Ray Charles、James Brown など、多くの伝説的なアーティストたちのパフォーマンスのライブ映像を収録したコンテンツ「Legends of Rock and Roll」を配信。配信タイトル ※配信予定作品は諸般の事情にて変更される場合があります。＜10月7日(月)配信予定＞AC/DC - Circus KroneAdele - iTunes Festival: Live in LondonAerosmith - Rock for the Rising Sun Avril Lavigne - Live in Calgary Beyonce - Live at CoachellaBlack Sabbath - The EndBLACKPINK - The ShowBob Marley & The Wailers - Uprising Live!Bon Jovi - Live in New YorkBruce Springsteen - Live in Hyde ParkCeline Dion - Une Seule FoisChic - Live at iTunes FestivalColdplay - Live in Germany E_Werk 2011Daft Punk - Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From MarsDef Leppard - And There Will Be a Next Time: Live From Detroit Diana Krall - Live In RioEarth Wind And Fire - Live in Japan 1990Ed Sheeran - Live at iTunes FestivalElton John - Live in London 2013 Elton JohnEric Clapton - Slowhand at 70: Live at the Royal Albert HallFoo Fighters - Austin City LimitsGreen Day - Awesome as F**kGuns N' Roses - Live From The O2 Arena LondonJack Johnson - Main Square Festival 2014James Brown - Live at MontreuxJeff Beck - Live in TokyoJohn Legend - Live at the iTunes FestivalJohn Lennon - One To One Concert Live in New YorkJourney - Live in ManilaJustin Timberlake - Live from New YorkKaty Perry - World Tour LiveKendrick Lamar - Live in London 2013Kiss - Live in Nurburgring（※２番目のuはウムラウト付）Lady Gaga - Live in London 2013Lenny Kravitz - Just Let Go: LiveLinkin Park - Live in New YorkMadonna - Confessions TourMaroon 5 - Live in London 2014Metallica - Orion Festival: Tour Through the NeverNorah Jones - Live in London 2012Oasis - Live at Wembley Arena 2008Paul McCartney - The Space Within USPaul Simon - Live in New York CityQueen - Live At The Rainbow '74Rainbow - Live in Munich 1977Red Hot Chili Peppers - Bonnaroo FestivalRingo Starr & His All Starr Band - Ringo at the RymanSia - Live at The Metro TheatreThe Rolling Stones - Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live＜11月18日(月)配信予定＞ ArtistsFromUKBlur - Live at Hyde ParkCream - Live at the Royal Albert HallDuran Duran - Live at CoachellaGary Moore - One Night in DublinIron Maiden - The Book of Souls: Live ChapterOne Direction - Up All Night - The Live TourPaul Weller - Live in SydneyRadiohead - The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement Rod Stewart - Live at Hyde ParkSarah Brightman - Hymn In Concert＜12月16日(月)配信予定＞ Artists From USAChicago - Chicago Live at Soundstage G3(Satriani/Vai/Petrucci) - Live in TokyoHall & Oates - Live at The Sydney Entertainment Centre Jack White - Live at iTunes FestivalMegadeth - A Night In Buenos AiresPharrell Williams - Live in LondonSheryl Crow - Live At The Capitol TheaterThe Doobie Brothers - Live At Wolf TrapThe Doors - Live at The Bowl '68Toto - Live in Amsterdam＜2025年1月20日(月)配信予定＞ FestivalVarious Artists - The Freddie Mercury Tribute ConcertVarious Artists - Supershow: The Last Great Jam of the '60sVarious Artists - Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017Various Artists - Change Begins Within David Lynch Foundation Various Artists - US Fest 1983: Days 1-3Various Artists - The Strat Pack - 50 Years of the Fender Stratocaster Various Artists - Bridge School BenefitVarious Artists - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concerts Various Artists - Legends of Rock and RollVarious Artists - Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival