【SDGs】 田んぼを中心に自然と共存する社会を目指す
田んぼを通して、自然環境と生きものとのつながりを子どもたちに伝える活動をしている増田純一さん。近年、農業生産に使用していない田畑が増える中、増田さんは、田んぼが自然の再生に重要で、子どもたちにとっても、自然と触れ合える身近な場所だと考えて取り組みを始めました。多くの生きものが豊かに生息する田んぼから穫れた米を食べることで、田んぼや周囲の環境も守れることを伝えていきたいと語る増田さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Junichi Masuda is working to teach children about the connection between the natural environment and living things through rice fields. In recent years, the number of fields not being used for agricultural production has been increasing, but Mr. Masuda began this project because he believes that rice fields are important for the regeneration of nature and are also familiar places for children to interact with nature. Masuda wants to teach children that by eating rice harvested from rice fields where many living things live, they can also protect the rice fields and the surrounding environment. What kind of future does he envision?