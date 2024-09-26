【東京ゲームショウ2024】会期 ビジネスデイ：9月26日・27日 10時～17時 一般公開日：9月28日 10時～17時 9月29日9時30分～16時30分 会場：幕張メッセ 展示ホール1～11（千葉県千葉市美浜区中瀬2-1）

Game Source Entertainmentは9月26日～29日の期間、「東京ゲームショウ2024」（TGS2024）に出展している。同社ブースではパブリッシングタイトルである「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」などを出展している。

Game Source Entertainmentブースでは、PS5版「Space Marine 2」の試遊が可能な他、主人公「タイタス」たち「スペースマリーン」が扱う武器「チェーンソード」のレプリカを展示。試遊した場合「タイタス」の頭部を模したカードが進呈される。

また、日本では駿河屋で販売している「スペースマリーン2：ボードゲーム」の展示も行なわれている。本製品では専用造形の「タイタス」の他、「Space Marine 2」で敵対する「ターマガント」たちがプラモデルで付属する。

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (C) Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine, the Space Marine logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or (C) Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under license. Focus Entertainment and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Focus Entertainment. Saber Interactive and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Saber Interactive. All rights reserved to their respective owners.

